MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Family and friends will come together to begin saying a final farewell to three teens killed while on their way to a soccer tournament.
On Friday, there will be three individual viewings for Richecarde Dumay, Gedeon Desir, and Lens Desir.
On Saturday, a combined public viewing and celebration of life service at the 93rd Street Community Baptist Church beginning at 8:30 a.m.
The teens were killed last month by a driver in North Miami as they walked to a bus stop.
Miriam Coulibaly is facing DUI manslaughter charges in connection with the deadly crash.