  • CBS4 NewsOn Air

    On Air Schedule:

    10:00 AMLet's Make a Deal
    11:00 AMThe Price Is Right
    12:00 PMCBS 4 News 12N
    12:30 PMThe Young and the Restless
    1:30 PMThe Bold and the Beautiful
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Local TV, Miami News, North Miami

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Family and friends will come together to begin saying a final farewell to three teens killed while on their way to a soccer tournament.

On Friday, there will be three individual viewings for Richecarde Dumay, Gedeon Desir, and Lens Desir.

On Saturday, a combined public viewing and celebration of life service at the 93rd Street Community Baptist Church beginning at 8:30 a.m.

The teens were killed last month by a driver in North Miami as they walked to a bus stop.

Miriam Coulibaly is facing DUI manslaughter charges in connection with the deadly crash.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s