MIAMI (CBSMiami) – A police-involved shooting is being investigated Friday night at the Broward Central Terminal.
Police said it happened at around 8 p.m. near the 100 block of Northwest 1st Avenue.
A situation between an officer and a man at the terminal escalated to the point where that officer opened fire on that man.
CBS4 learned the man, who was not immediately identified by police, is at a local hospital with non-life threatening injuries.
Police are not saying if that man had a weapon.
Authorities said the officer involved was uninjured in the shooting.
The Florida Department of Law Enforcement will take over the investigation, which is standard procedure in a police-involved shooting.