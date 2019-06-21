WATCH LIVECBS4 News at 11
MIAMI (CBSMiami) – A police-involved shooting is being investigated Friday night at the Broward Central Terminal.

Police said it happened at around 8 p.m. near the 100 block of Northwest 1st Avenue.

A situation between an officer and a man at the terminal escalated to the point where that officer opened fire on that man.

CBS4 learned the man, who was not immediately identified by police, is at a local hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

Police are not saying if that man had a weapon.

Authorities said the officer involved was uninjured in the shooting.

The Florida Department of Law Enforcement will take over the investigation, which is standard procedure in a police-involved shooting.

