MIAMI (CBSMiami) — Summer officially kicks off today as the Summer Solstice takes place at 11:54 a.m. Not only is it the longest day of the year, it is a scorcher.

The sunrise took place at 6:30 a.m. and the sun doesn’t set until 8:15 p.m.

It is hot and steamy with highs soaring to the low to mid 90s this afternoon. The average high in Miami is 90 degrees and 89 in Fort Lauderdale. When you factor in high humidity, it will feel like the 100s.

A heat advisory has been issued for Collier and Monroe counties from 10 a.m. until 6 p.m. due to excessive heat and humidity.

Skies will may be hazy at times due to some Saharan dust.

With high pressure in control and plenty of dry air in place, the rain chance will be low.

A few inland storms may be possible this afternoon.

The UV index is extreme and there is a low risk of rip currents.

Friday night will be warm and muggy with lows right around 80 degrees.

Saturday will be a scorcher too with highs soaring to the low to mid 90s. It will feel like the triple-digits due to high humidity and there could be filtered sunshine due to Saharan dust. A few inland storms may develop Saturday afternoon, but the rain chance will remain low.

Sunday our highs will be in the lower 90s with the potential for spotty storms.