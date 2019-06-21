PHILADELPHIA (CBSMiami/AP) — The Miami Marlins squeaked by the Philadelphia Phillies with a 2-1 victory on Friday night.

Sandy Alcantara pitched 7 2/3 sharp innings and Bryan Holaday hit a solo homer for the Fish.

The Phillies have lost five in a row. They’re 6-14 since May 29 and have lost eight games in the standings in that span after holding a 3½-game lead in the NL East.

Alcantara (4-6) gave up one run, eight hits and struck out six. Jose Quijada struck out pinch-hitter Sean Rodriguez to leave runners at first and third in the eighth. Sergio Romo finished for his 14th save in 15 tries.

Phillies ace Aaron Nola (6-2) allowed two runs — one earned — and six hits, striking out 10 in eight innings. Nola lowered his ERA to 4.55 with his longest outing of the season.

The Marlins went ahead in the sixth after Brian Anderson got hit by a pitch to start the inning and moved to third on Starlin Castro’s single. Anderson scored when third baseman Scott Kingery bobbled Cesar Puello’s slow roller for an error.

Holaday connected in the second, driving his second homer out to left-center to give the Marlins a 1-0 lead.

The Phillies tied it a 1 in the third when Roman Quinn stole home. Quinn led off with a double and went to third on Bryce Harper’s single. After Rhys Hoskins flied out, Jay Bruce struck out swinging. But Harper stole second on the third strike and Quinn scooted home on the throw.

Alcantara escaped trouble in the second after Kingery hit a two-out double and Cesar Hernandez was intentionally walked to bring up Nola, who was batting eighth. Nola ripped a liner to right but Puello was playing him the opposite way and easily made the catch.

