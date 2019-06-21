



MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Deportations of undocumented immigrants will begin Sunday in 10 US cities, including Miami, CBS4 has learned.

Sources tell CBS4 the other cities are Atlanta, Chicago, Baltimore, Denver, Houston, Los Angeles, New Orleans, New York City, and San Francisco.

According to The Washington Post, the federal government plans to target undocumented immigrants in predawn raids.

Officials from Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) declined to comment. They only said they don’t discuss future operations.

“Due to law-enforcement sensitivities and the safety and security of U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement personnel, the agency will not offer specific details related to ongoing enforcement operations before the conclusion of those actions,” ICE said in a statement Friday.

The raids follow President Trump’s tweet early this week calling for the deportation of “millions” of immigrants.”

Those to be deported include those who arrived in the US illegally as minors but have since turned 18, those who were ordered removed by a court, and those who missed court hearings.

“If you’re here illegally, then you should be removed,” acting head of ICE Mark Morgan told reporters Wednesday during a call prompted by the President’s tweet. “And in this case, that includes families.”

Field agents at local field offices are receiving briefings and trainings, according to a senior immigration official. There are also preparations being put in place for mixed-immigration status families.

In February, ICE sent around 2,000 letters to families who already had received final orders of removal by judges in absentia, asking them to self-report to local ICE offices by March to comply with the orders, Morgan said. The upcoming operation is expected to target approximately 2,000 people, according to the senior immigration official.

Once arrests take place, families will likely be moved to ICE family residential detention centers as the agency works with consulates to obtain travel documents, according to the official. Some people will likely appeal their cases, but eventually some will be removed.

Advocacy groups say they’re mobilizing beginning Sunday in anticipation of an upcoming operation.

