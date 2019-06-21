



FORT LAUDERDALE (CBSMiami)- Police arrested a 34-year-old man who confessed to molesting a minor he was caring for in Fort Lauderdale on Thursday.

Richard Hylton Gordon said he assaulted the child, who is under 12-years-old, while the victim was sitting on the couch playing video games, according to Fort Lauderdale police.

Legal documents indicate Gordon had noticed the victim did not have any underwear on.

Gordon moved the victim’s shorts and started touching the child’s private parts, police said.

The molestation lasted for a couple of seconds and police said the suspect began apologizing to the victim.

Soon after, the victim’s mother got to the house and noticed her child wasn’t acting normal. The victim admitted to being touched by Gordon and they quickly left the home.

Police said Gordon called the victim’s mother and told her about what he had done. He left his house and went to a parking lot, where he called 9-1-1 and told dispatchers about the incident.

Gordon said he would be waiting for the authorities to come and arrest him.

He was later taken into custody by Fort Lauderdale police.

Detectives say Gordon admitted to the crime and then said he regretted it during an interview with police.

He was charged with lewd and lascivious molestation of a child.