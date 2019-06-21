TALLAHASSEE (CBSMiami/NSF) – Gov. Ron DeSantis on Friday signed a budget-related bill that could lead to changes in a long-controversial formula for divvying up money among school districts.

DeSantis signed an “implementing” bill that deals with numerous issues in the state budget.

Part of the bill (SB 2502) requires taking steps to revamp what is known as the “District Cost Differential,” a price-level index that is supposed to help measure how much it costs to hire teachers and other school employees in different parts of the state.

But some school districts have long complained that they get shortchanged and that the state should move to a wage-level index.

The bill directs the Legislature’s Office of Economic and Democratic Research to come up with a way to calculate each district’s wage-level index and to compare that with the price-level index.

The office will be required to submit a “transition plan” to legislative leaders and DeSantis by Oct. 1. Carrying out that transition plan could not occur without approval from the House and Senate.

Any changes to the so-called DCD are controversial because they can financially benefit some districts while hurting others.

The last big debate about the DCD came in 2003 and 2004 when then-Senate President Jim King, R-Jacksonville, pushed through changes.

A key part of the debate involved factoring in the presence of “amenities,” such as proximity to beaches, in looking at where people want to live and how much they are willing to accept as wages. Some beachfront school districts have long argued that they have been penalized by factoring amenities into the equation.

(©2019 CBS Local Media. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. The News Service of Florida’s contributed to this report.)