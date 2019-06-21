MIAMI (CBSMiami) – The family of a woman who was killed in a Miami hit and run crash earlier this month has asked for the public’s help in finding the person responsible.
On June 18th, Rose Marie Jackson was struck while walking southbound on NW 2nd Avenue at the intersection and 21st Street around 1:30 a.m.
Miami Fire Rescue took the 62-year-old to Jackson Memorial Hospital where she died.
Miami police say the vehicle that struck Jackson was a newer model dark charcoal gray Infiniti QX60 SUV. It was last seen southbound on N.W. 2nd Avenue from N.W. 21st Street.
Police say the SUV will have front end damage from the crash.
Anyone with information on the vehicle or its driver is asked to contact the Miami Dade County Crime Stoppers at (305) 471-TIPS (8477) or go to crimestoppersmiami.com and select “Give a Tip” or Send a text message to 274637. Enter CSMD followed by the tip information and press send.