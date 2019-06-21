HIALEAH (CBSMiami) – Dozens of residents of a Hialeah apartment complex woke Friday to discover their vehicles had been vandalized in the parking lot and graffiti had been scrawled on the walls of their buildings.

One resident of the Terraza Del Sol complex, who didn’t want his name used in this report, said he came out around 6 a.m. and found his car covered in red paint. He said he spent four long hours in the heat scrubbing down his car.

“This is a lot work hard work just to have nice things and somebody came and messed it up,” he said.

More than 60 vehicles in the parking lot were hit and nearly every building in the complex was tagged. Some of the graffiti was vulgar but one word was repeated over and over again – Alpine. It’s the name of a tow company that often targets cars in the complex’s parking lot, according to residents.

“They tow your car for anything, a guy had an expired tag just a few days and he got towed,” said the man.

The phrase “$101 dollars” was also scrawled on the walls, the amount residents say it costs to get your car returned.

“It’s something personal, too specific all four or five buildings, the tow company is everywhere,” he said. “Doesn’t really make you wanna have a lot of visitors now.”

A personal score being settled that this man believes he and other residents are now paying the price for.

CBS4 News spoke to the property manager who said that they were working Hialeah Police to try to determine who was behind this and to get an estimate on the damage.