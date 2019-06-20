MIAMI (CBSMiami) – A dispute led to three people being stabbed at a Miami apartment building.
It happened around 9:30 p.m. Wednesday at an apartment complex at 2500 Biscayne Boulevard.
Police say a group of people got into an argument which quickly escalated and three men were stabbed.
The injured men were taken to Jackson Memorial Hospital where they were listed as stable. Police say they are still looking for a suspect or suspects.
“We are reviewing lots of cameras, lots of witnesses, we ask that anyone who heard or saw anything, it was 9:30 in the evening, there was lots of traffic on Biscayne Boulevard, if someone knows something, please come forward and help us put this puzzle together and arrest the person or persons responsible behind bars,” said police Commander Freddie Cruz.
Several people have been detained, but no arrests have been made at this point.