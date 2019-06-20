MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Concerned Little Haiti residents, home and business owners and community leaders came out in force to protest changes that could transform a big chunk of their neighborhood.

They were protesting the Magic City Innovation District, which they say aims to displace them as a community.

The Magic City Innovation District plans residential units, hotels, office space, retail stores.

Haitian community leaders say the Magic City development will cost displaced people of Little Haiti $68 million.

The Miami City Commission is scheduled to meet and vote on June 27th.

Marlene Bastien, Executive Director of Family Action Network Movement released the following statement:

“We are against a plan that undermines the future of the community for its lack of guarantees, clarity, and that it does not protect the residents of Little Haiti.”

“We are opposed to this project and we ask the City of Miami Commission to respect its own rules stipulated in Miami 21 to reject displacement, gentrification, and over-development in Little Haiti. It is unlawful and against the interests of the people to put zoning up for sale!”