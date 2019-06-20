Comments
MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Pembroke Pines police are looking for a pair of female shoplifters who made off more than a thousand dollars worth of merchandise.
Investigators say while one broke into a display case at the Walgreen’s at 18410 Pines Boulevard and stole the items, the other suspect acted as a lookout.
The shoplifter who stole the items was captured on the store’s surveillance camera. However, it did really capture a good shot of her face.
Anyone with information on the theft is urged to call the police department at (954) 431-2200.