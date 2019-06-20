  • CBS4 NewsOn Air

    On Air Schedule:

    11:00 AMThe Price Is Right
    12:00 PMCBS 4 News 12N
    12:30 PMThe Young and the Restless
    1:30 PMThe Bold and the Beautiful
    2:00 PMThe Talk
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Local TV, Miami News, Pembroke Pines, Shoplifters, Walgreens

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Pembroke Pines police are looking for a pair of female shoplifters who made off more than a thousand dollars worth of merchandise.

Investigators say while one broke into a display case at the Walgreen’s at 18410 Pines Boulevard and stole the items, the other suspect acted as a lookout.

The shoplifter who stole the items was captured on the store’s surveillance camera. However, it did really capture a good shot of her face.

Anyone with information on the theft is urged to call the police department at (954) 431-2200.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s