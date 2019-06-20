MIAMI (CBSMiami) – A warming trend is underway to end the workweek and as we go into the first official weekend of Summer.

With winds out of the south and southwest pumping in the heat and the humidity, highs will climb to the low to mid 90s. The hottest temperature readings will be inland. Some areas may be flirting with record heat.

The forecast high for Miami is 92 degrees. The normal high is 90 degrees. A record high of 95 degrees was set back in 2009.

The forecast high for Ft. Lauderdale is 92 degrees. The normal high is 89 degrees. The record high for Ft. Lauderdale is 96 degrees set back in 1992.

The forecast high for Key West is 90 degrees. The normal high is 88 degrees. The record for Key West of 93 degrees set back in 1951.

Due to high humidity, our temperatures will feel like 102 to 107 degrees.

Folks across South Florida should stay hydrated, drink plenty of fluids, wear lightweight and light-colored clothing and take frequent breaks if working outdoors.

We are enjoying plenty of sunshine now with dry conditions now, but later this afternoon and evening, spotty storms will likely develop. The rain will not be as widespread today as the past few days. But a few storms may produce brief downpours, some lightning, and gusty winds.

Tonight lows will be very warm and muggy around 80 degrees.

Summer officially kicks off tomorrow with the Summer Solstice taking place at 11:45 am. It will be the longest day of the year with Sunrise taking place at 6:30 am and Sunset taking place at 8:15 pm. The sun will be 88 degrees almost directly overhead.

Daylight hours will begin to decrease after the Summer Solstice through December 22nd.

Friday will feel like Summer with even warmer highs close to or in the mid 90s. We will be flirting with records again. And it will feel like the triple-digits when you factor in the humidity. A few storms will be possible in the afternoon.

The sizzling heat will continue through Saturday highs in the low to mid 90s. As high pressure remains in control with drier air that will keep the rain chance relatively low. We may see hazy skies due to some Saharan dust. Sunday the rain chance may increase a bit.