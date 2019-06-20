MIAMI (CBSMiami) – A pair of Miami-Dade police officers and a complaint officer will be recognized by the department for their efforts in saving a bicyclist’s life.
Vladimir Ruiz and his friends were riding bikes in Amelia Earhart Park on June 6th when he suddenly collapsed.
His friends immediately called 911 and explained to the complaint officer, Beatriz Perez, that he was unconscious and not breathing. Perez gave detailed instructions over the phone on how to provide CPR as she dispatched an emergency call to officers in the area.
Officer Jose Martinez was on the park grounds and immediately grabbed a nearby bicycle so that he could get to Ruiz, who was on the bike trails, faster.
Officer Miguel Siverio then arrived and used an automated external defibrillator (AED) in an attempt to resuscitate Ruiz.
Through their efforts, they were able to regain a pulse. Miami-Dade Fire Rescue arrived and took Ruiz to a nearby hospital. Once he was stabilized, he was transferred to Kendall Regional Medical Center where he is undergoing further medical treatment.
Thursday morning, Miami-Dade Police Director Juan J. Perez will recognize the trio for their quick actions that saved Ruiz’s life. Ruiz’s parents and brother will be present during the presentation to show their appreciation to all personnel involved.