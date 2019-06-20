MIAMI BEACH (CBSMiami) – Miami Beach police have released a sketch of a man they said verbally and physically assaulted a woman and her daughter.

Pilar Lopez and her daughter Daniella Bonilla were on the corner of 24th Street and Collins Avenue waiting for a bus when they say a man walked up to them, called them lesbians and said they should learn English and go back to their country.

Fearing for their safety Lopez and Bonilla began backing away as the man continued yelling profanities at them. When the woman told him to leave them alone, the man walked to Bonilla and pushed her. She responded by throwing a cup of coffee she was drinking on him.

He then punched her in the chest. He then turned punched Lopez in the chest.

As a crowd began to gather, the man took off. He got into a taxi which took him to 26th Street where he jumped out and ran off.

Police describe the man as being 25 to 35 years of age, approximately 5′ 11″, with brown hair and eyes. He could possibly be homeless.