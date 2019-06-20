MIAMI (CBSMiami) – A Miami Beach massage therapist who was giving female patients lymph node treatments is charged with felony sex battery against one of his patients and misdemeanor battery against two other women.

Miami Beach police said the cases stemmed from incidents dating back to May 9, in which the woman went to the office of massage therapist Elias Marcelo Ergas at 1410 20th St.

The victims said they went to the office for the treatments and said their groins were rubbed by Ergas in order for toxins to be released from their lymph nodes. But then they said Ergas went too far.

“Three separate victims say they were inappropriately touched by the massage therapist. He is now charged with a felony count of sexual battery and two misdemeanor counts of battery,” said Miami Beach Police spokesman Ernesto Rodriguez. “We are working closely with the State Attorney’s office and we are urging the public if you feel you have been victimized to call Miami Beach police.”

Ergas came before Circuit Judge Renatha Francis in bond court. She told him he could not work right now as a massage therapist or in any capacity related to that until this case is resolved.

“When you consider this is not true and I am very busy because I worked for so many years and I am very well known in the market and I know so many people and clients,” said Ergas, while in court.

He and his attorney said it was unfair to keep him from his livelihood.

But Judge Francis said, “You are presumed to be innocent but there’s also from where I sit I have to protect the community and I am sufficiently concerned about the allegations in these cases.”

Bond was set at $15,000 and Ergas was told he could have no contact with the victim in the sex battery case.

“That means no contact whatsoever and stay 500 feet away from the victim at all times and stay away from where she works and lives and goes to school and you are to be involved in no criminal activity and have no guns and no weapons at home and have no concealed weapons at all,” Judge Francis said.

CBS4’s Peter D’Oench knocked on the door of Ergas’ office, but the business was closed.

His neighbors said they did not want to comment, adding that they rarely saw him and did not know him very well.

Police questioned Ergas and said he denied all the charges against him.

In court, we learned that he has not been arrested before.

If you think you have been victimized or know of any other victims, call Miami Beach police at (305) 673-7901.