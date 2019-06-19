



TALLAHASSEE (CBSMiami/NSF) – Suspended Broward Sheriff Scott Israel has resumed his testimony in a Senate appeals hearing as he fights to get his job back.

Israel claims Governor Ron DeSantis did not have the authority to remove him from his elected office back in January. Israel is fighting his ouster by Gov. Ron DeSantis, who alleged that “neglect of duty” and “incompetence” by Israel were connected to the February 2018 mass shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School that left 17 people dead and another 17 injured.

Israel insists DeSantis’ motivation was political.

“He didn’t even think it was important enough for me to fly to Tallahassee or meet him somewhere to discuss my views, the facts that I knew, instead of all these false narratives that are out there,” said Israel.

DeSantis suspended Israel three days after taking office in January, saying the response to the Parkland massacre showed incompetence and neglect of duty. Israel said neither was true.

“I’ve been called some names in my time, but on my 63 years on earth … I have never been called incompetent and I have never been called negligent,” Israel said. “I know these hearings are about taking my livelihood away from me, but incompetent and negligent? No sir.”

A lawyer for DeSantis said the suspension was justified, and that the department was unprepared for another mass shooting 13 months prior to Parkland that left five people dead.

The hearing is expected to last through Thursday.

A vote before the full Senate must be held to remove Israel from the office permanently.

