MIAMI (CBSMiami) – The Miami Gardens Police Department is investigating a fatal shooting Wednesday morning outside the Florida Department of Corrections parole office.

Police said the body of a man was found inside a white SUV in the parking lot of the Miami Gardens building.

CBS4 cameras showed the driver’s side door of the SUV impacted with what appeared to be bullets.

Authorities had closed off the parking lot area with yellow crime scene tape while they continue their investigation.

Miami-Dade police were also at the scene of the crime.

Neighbors told CBS4’s Peter D’Oench they heard about eight shots.

Surveillance video, released to CBS4, appeared to show the suspect’s vehicle leaving the facility.

The building is located in the 16700 block of Northwest 37th Avenue.

Police say there is a reward of $3,000 in this case.

No other details were immediately available.

Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at (305) 471-8477 or (305) 471-TIPS.