



MIAMI (Hoodline)- Curious just how far your dollar goes in Downtown Miami?

According to Walk Score, this Miami neighborhood has excellent walkability, is very bikeable and boasts excellent transit options. Data from rental site Zumper shows that the median rent for a one bedroom in Downtown is currently hovering around $1,980.

So, what might you expect to find with a budget of $1,800/month? Read on for a roundup of the latest rental listings, via Zumper and Apartment Guide. (Note: prices and availability are subject to change.)

133 N.E. Second Ave.

Listed for $1,725/month, this one-bedroom, one-bathroom rental unit can be found at 133 N.E. Second Ave.

The apartment comes with in-unit laundry, a dishwasher and stainless steel appliances. Amenities featured in the building include additional storage space, a fitness center and a swimming pool. Neither cats nor dogs are permitted. There is no leasing fee required for this rental.

555 N.E. 15th St.

Here’s an 860-square-foot one-bedroom, 1.5-bathroom apartment located at 555 N.E. 15th St. and renting for $1,750/month.

Inside the unit, you’ll find a balcony and air conditioning. Building amenities include a fitness center, outdoor space and a swimming pool. Pets are not allowed.

275 N.E. First St.

Next, check out this one-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment, which is located at 275 N.E. First St. and listed for $1,750/month.

The apartment comes with a dishwasher, in-unit laundry and air conditioning. Building amenities include an elevator and a swimming pool. Pet owners, take heed: Cats and dogs are allowed. There’s no leasing fee required for this rental.

300 S. Biscayne Blvd.

Finally, here’s a one-bedroom, one-bathroom condo at 300 S. Biscayne Blvd. that’s going for $1,800/month.

In the unit, you can expect air conditioning and a balcony. The building features a fitness center, garage parking and a swimming pool. Neither cats nor dogs are welcome. The rental doesn’t require a leasing fee.

