MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Officers are investigating a stabbing that took place Wednesday evening in Miami.

A large police presence was seen in the Edgewater neighborhood.

Police say two subjects were found after being stabbed in the area of Biscayne Boulevard and 25th Street.

Both of them were transported to Jackson Memorial Hospital, police say.

Streets in the area have been shut down as police search for evidence.

Authorities are in the early stages of their investigation.

There is no word on the condition of either victim.

