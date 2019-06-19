WATCH LIVESuspended Broward Sheriff Scott Israel Fights For Job At Senate Hearing In Tallahassee
Filed Under:Armed Robbery, Coral Gables, Local TV, Miami News

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – A man suspected of robbing a cellphone store in Miami-Dade took his own life when police moved in to arrest him.

Miami-Dade police said just after 9 p.m. Tuesday, the received a call about an armed robbery at the T Mobile store at 7000 SW 8 Street. Officers determined after entering the store, the man stole some cellphone merchandise and an undisclosed amount of cash.

Using the phone equipment the man had taken, police were able to track him to Coral Gables.

With the assistance of Coral Gables police, Miami-Dade officers were able to stop the man at Salzedo Street and Alcazar Avenue. However, before they could take him into custody, he shot himself.

The critically injured man was taken to the Ryder Trauma Center at Jackson Memorial Hospital where later died.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s