MIAMI (CBSMiami) – A man suspected of robbing a cellphone store in Miami-Dade took his own life when police moved in to arrest him.
Miami-Dade police said just after 9 p.m. Tuesday, the received a call about an armed robbery at the T Mobile store at 7000 SW 8 Street. Officers determined after entering the store, the man stole some cellphone merchandise and an undisclosed amount of cash.
Using the phone equipment the man had taken, police were able to track him to Coral Gables.
With the assistance of Coral Gables police, Miami-Dade officers were able to stop the man at Salzedo Street and Alcazar Avenue. However, before they could take him into custody, he shot himself.
The critically injured man was taken to the Ryder Trauma Center at Jackson Memorial Hospital where later died.