  • CBS4 NewsOn Air

    On Air Schedule:

    7:30 PMEntertainment Tonight
    8:00 PMThe Amazing Race
    9:00 PMNCIS: The Cases They Can't Forget
    10:00 PMS.W.A.T.
    11:00 PMCBS 4 News at 11PM
    View All Programs
Filed Under:K9 Officers, Local TV, MDPD, Miami-Dade Police Department, Police Memorial, Tropical Park

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – A special ceremony was held Wednesday afternoon to honor police K-9 officers killed in the line of duty.

The memorial ceremony was held at Miami’s Tropical Park.

During the ceremony, a statue of a service dog was unveiled as a way to honor the police dogs that have made the ultimate sacrifice.

Those attending the service say the K9s aren’t just animals on the force, but companions to be cherished.

“A K9 that sacrifices their lives has a loyalty to their handlers, keeping them safe, keeping law enforcement safe, and more importantly keeping the community safe,” said Juan J. Perez, Miami-Dade Police Director.

The names of ten of those K9 officers are engraved on the memorial.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s