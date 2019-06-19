Comments
MIAMI (CBSMiami) – A special ceremony was held Wednesday afternoon to honor police K-9 officers killed in the line of duty.
The memorial ceremony was held at Miami’s Tropical Park.
During the ceremony, a statue of a service dog was unveiled as a way to honor the police dogs that have made the ultimate sacrifice.
Those attending the service say the K9s aren’t just animals on the force, but companions to be cherished.
“A K9 that sacrifices their lives has a loyalty to their handlers, keeping them safe, keeping law enforcement safe, and more importantly keeping the community safe,” said Juan J. Perez, Miami-Dade Police Director.
The names of ten of those K9 officers are engraved on the memorial.