WATCH LIVESuspended Broward Sheriff Scott Israel Fights For Job At Senate Hearing In Tallahassee
Filed Under:Local TV, MDPD, Miami News, Miami-Dade Police Department, Southwest Miami

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Miami-Dade police say a man was shot early Wednesday morning in Southwest Miami-Dade in an apparent robbery.

Police said it happened in the area of the 26800 block of SW 127 Avenue at around 5 a.m.

Responding officers arrived to discover a man suffering from an apparent gunshot wound.

The victim was transported to a local hospital where his condition remains unknown.

Police said the suspects in the shooting fled the area prior to their arrival.

Authorities did not say if anything was taken from the victim.

No other details were immediately available.

Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at (305) 471-8477 or (305) 471-TIPS.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s