MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Miami-Dade police say a man was shot early Wednesday morning in Southwest Miami-Dade in an apparent robbery.
Police said it happened in the area of the 26800 block of SW 127 Avenue at around 5 a.m.
Responding officers arrived to discover a man suffering from an apparent gunshot wound.
The victim was transported to a local hospital where his condition remains unknown.
Police said the suspects in the shooting fled the area prior to their arrival.
Authorities did not say if anything was taken from the victim.
No other details were immediately available.
Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at (305) 471-8477 or (305) 471-TIPS.