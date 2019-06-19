ORLANDO (CBSMiami/AP) — President Donald Trump kicked off his reelection campaign during a Keep America Great rally in Orlando on Tuesday.

Authorities in Florida say a man was arrested outside the Amway Center, where President Trump made his announcement, for trying to slap a cellphone out of a journalist’s hand.

The Orlando Police Department said Wednesday that 51-year-old Daniel Kestner is facing a battery charge for trying to slap the phone out of the hand of Orlando Sentinel reporter Michael Williams.

An arrest report says Williams was filming Kestner arguing with another man outside the Amway Center.

In a tweet, Williams said he was recording Kestner, a Trump supporter, being kicked out of the arena Tuesday evening.

Online court records showed no attorney listed for Kestner.

In a separate incident, a man was arrested for disorderly conduct for shoving another man about a block from the arena.

(© Copyright 2019 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. The Associated Press contributed to this report.)