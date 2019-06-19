  • CBS4 NewsOn Air

By Carey Codd
Filed Under:Broward Sheriff's Office, Carey Codd, City of Pompano Beach, Fireworks Accident, Florida News, Local TV, Onion Bomb, Pompano Beach

POMPANO BEACH (CBSMiami) – Two children have been hospitalized after a fireworks accident in Broward County.

According to the City of Pompano Beach, two cousins, ages 8 and 9, were injured in the accident.

It happened in the area of 405 Northwest 6th Avenue in Pompano Beach.

Police say the children were playing with homemade fireworks, what authorities called an ‘onion bomb’ which is illegal.

The firework wasn’t lighting so the kids took it apart and tried lighting it again, police say.

At that time the firework exploded in the children’s faces and they were transported to Broward Health before then being taken to Ryder Trauma Center.

Authorities say they suffered second degree burns from the explosion.

Broward Sheriff’s Office is looking into whether any criminal charges will be filed.

