MIAMI (CBSMiami) – When most people think of Florida, hot sunny afternoons, beaches and theme parks come to mind.
But Florida can be really wild – when it comes to wildlife that is.
Alligators, iguanas, foxes, and raccoons are pretty common, but we also have some more exciting residents.
On their Instagram account, the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission posted a picture of a bobcat staring into the window of a home at a curious dog inside.
One of our officers and his dog recently had an unexpected visit from this bobcat.
Bobcats grow to be about twice the size of a domestic cat. They can be found throughout Florida, mainly in deep forests, swamps, and hammock land.
Bobcats hunt by sight and usually at night. Seeing a bobcat during the day is not uncommon, however, because they sleep for only 2 to 3 hours at a time. In Florida, squirrels, rabbits, and rats are their primary prey. Occasionally, a bobcat will take a feral cat or domestic chicken.
Bobcats are stealthy animals and not often seen even though their numbers are abundant. Catching even a fleeting glimpse of this secretive and beautiful creature can make anyone’s day.