ORLANDO (CBSMiami) – Get ready to dig a little deeper to pay for those Walt Disney World annual passes. Effective today, prices just increased.
The increase comes ahead of the opening of Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge in August.
Here’s the breakdown of the new Annual Pass pricing for Florida residents for the upcoming year.
- Epcot After 4: $309 (up from $289)
- Silver Pass: $519 (up from $479)
- Gold Pass: $699 (up from $609)
- Platinum Pass: $899 (up from $749)
- Platinum Plus Pass: $999 (up from $849)
- Theme Park Select: $439 (no price change)
- Weekday Select: $349 (up from $319)
- Water Parks: $139 (up from $130)
- Water Parks After 2: $89 (up from $79)
- The Disney Premier Passport, which grants guests access to both parks at Disneyland Resort and all parks at Walt Disney World Resort, is now priced at $2,099, up from $1,949.
For Disney Vacation Club members, annual pass prices have increased to the following:
- DVC Platinum Plus Pass: $999.00 (increase of $150)
- DVC Platinum Pass: $899.00 (increase of $150)
- DVC Gold Pass: $699.00 (increase of $90)
