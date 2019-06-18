



ORLANDO (CBSMiami/CNN) — Some scary moments for an Orlando police officer after he was dragged by a car going 60 miles per hour while hanging out of the window.

Officer Sean Murphy pulled over a car driven by 25-year-old Zavier Askew just after 1:00 a.m. on May 9.

The born worn camera footage shows Murphy discovering the remnants of marijuana on Askew’s center console, and questioning Askew about the drug.

Officer: “Sir, how much weed is in the car?”

Askew: “There’s no weed in the car.”

After Askew stepped out of the vehicle, officers searched it. Then, he ran back toward it and sped away with Officer Murphy hanging out of the driver’s side window.

The video shows Askew refusing to stop the car.

Officer: “Stop or I’m going to shoot you // I’m going to f****** kill you.”

Askew: “Dude you’re killing me // Officer, stop!”

According to the arrest affidavit, the vehicle reached speeds of 60 mph with Officer Murphy’s legs hanging out of the car.

The chase ended with Askew traveled down a dead-end road, hitting another car and forcing Murphy to tuck his legs up to avoid being pinned

Officer: “It’s a dead end. You’re going to crash.”

Askew: “Officer, please.”

Askew was taken into custody by other officers.

Officer: “Get on the ground. I’m bleeding I think. Holy f*** dude you almost killed me.”

Askew faces several charges including Attempted First Degree Murder of a law enforcement officer and Kidnapping.

He’s being held in the Orange County Jail with no bond.

