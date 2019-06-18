MIAMI (WFOR)- The 2018-19 NBA season was not exactly what Heat fans were hoping for as the team missed the playoffs in Dwyane Wade’s final season.

As the fans said goodbye to a legend, they have reflected on the various good memories that Wade, and by extension the Heat, have brought them over the years. Well, today is the anniversary of one of the best moments of the Big 3 era in South Beach.

Six years ago today, the Heat trailed the San Antonio Spurs 3-2 and were down by three with 19 seconds left in the fourth quarter. Enter the sequence that would make Ray Allen a franchise hero for eternity.

Six years ago today, Ray Allen's clutch three received one of the most iconic BANG's of all time 🔥pic.twitter.com/um66ywkOZx — Yahoo Sports NBA (@YahooSportsNBA) June 18, 2019

Nothing like that iconic “BANG!” call from Mike Breen. Allen buried the shot that kept the Heat alive and sent the game to overtime where they would go on to win 103-100 and force a Game 7. The shot has been discussed over and over through the years, but no matter when it comes up, it is a reminder of just how much of a machine Allen was. Backpedaling with time running out in a potentially series-clinching game in the NBA Finals, Allen stopped on a dime perfectly behind the three point line before rising up to bury the jumper.

Heat fans know what came next. Game 7 saw the team’s defense crank up to an entirely new level as they won 95-88 and earned their second consecutive championship. As the offseason begins with the NBA Draft on Thursday, fans are likely hoping that one day soon they’ll have another iconic Finals moment.