MIAMI (CBSMiami) — President Donald Trump heads to Orlando today to formally launch his reelection bid.

Supporters have been lining up and camping out on the streets since 5 a.m. Monday ahead of Tuesday night’s rally.

Many of the supporters are wearing patriotic and pro-Trump gear in support of the President.

President Trump tweeted out Monday that 100-thousand people have registered for tickets to the rally, but the venue only holds 20-thousand.

Ticketed supporters will be allowed in on a first-come, first-serve basis, according to the Trump campaign.

The rally begins at 8:00 p.m. at the Amway Center.

For those who can’t make it inside, the Trump campaign is hosting a block party across the street from the arena complete with food, live music and big screens to watch the rally live.

Early polling numbers are not predictive, but Trump is going out of his way to dismiss leaked internal polls that appear to show him in trouble in key swing states and that raise questions about his limited voter net.

Most national matchup polls also show Trump losing to most Democratic candidates — with Joe Biden especially strong — one reason why sources have told CNN that Trump has been peppering his staff with concerns about the former vice president.

The Democratic front-runner on Monday looked to poke the President’s insecurities a little bit more ahead of his big Florida announcement.

“I plan on campaigning in the South. I plan and if I’m your nominee, I plan on winning Georgia, North Carolina, South Carolina, believe it or not,” Biden said. “And I believe we can win Texas and Florida, if we look at the polling data now.”

Tuesday’s rally will be followed by a big ticket fund raiser at the Trump National Doral on Wednesday.

The 2020 presidential election is more than 500 days away.