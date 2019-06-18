Comments
MIAMI (CBSMiami)- Miami-Dade police are asking for the public’s help in finding a 14-year-old Miami girl who has been missing since May 25.
Melissa Artigas left her home on the 6900 block of NW 179 St and police say she never returned.
Artigas was last seen wearing a black shirt, black and white shorts and flip flops.
According to police, the teen is said to be about 5 foot 1 inch tall, weighing about 97 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes.
Anyone with information about this missing person should contact Detective L. Averhoff or any detective of the Miami-Dade Police Department, Special Victims Bureau/Missing Persons Squad at (305) 715-3300 or Crime Stoppers at (305) 471-TIPS (8477).