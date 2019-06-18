  • CBS4 NewsOn Air

MIAMI (CBSMiami)- Miami-Dade police are asking for the public’s help in finding a 14-year-old Miami girl who has been missing since May 25.

(Courtesy of Miami-Dade Police Department)

Melissa Artigas left her home on the 6900 block of NW 179 St and police say she never returned.

Artigas was last seen wearing a black shirt, black and white shorts and flip flops.

According to police, the teen is said to be about 5 foot 1 inch tall, weighing about 97 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes.

Anyone with information about this missing person should contact Detective L. Averhoff or any detective of the Miami-Dade Police Department, Special Victims Bureau/Missing Persons Squad at (305) 715-3300 or Crime Stoppers at (305) 471-TIPS (8477).

 

