MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Miami-Dade police investigators are asking the public’s help in locating a hit-and-run driver who left a pedestrian in bad shape Tuesday morning.

Police said it happened in the area of West Dixie Highway and NE 144 Street at approximately 3:40 a.m.

Responding officers found an adult male suffering from injuries consistent with being struck by a vehicle.

The victim was transported by Miami-Dade Fire Rescue to a local hospital, where he remains in serious condition.

Images from Chopper 4 showed several police units at the scene, as well as, markers on the ground.

Police said the man was crossing West Dixie Highway when he was struck by a car traveling Southbound on West Dixie Highway.

Authorities said the hit-and-run vehicle appears to be a taxi cab, Ford, Crown Victoria, yellow in color.

The car may have front end damage, front windshield damage and missing a rear view mirror, police said.

Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at (305) 471-8477 or (305) 471-TIPS.