Filed Under:Arnaldo Rios Soto, Autistic Man, Charles Kinsey, Jonathan Aledda, Local TV, North Miami Police Department, North Miami Police Officer


MIAMI (CBSMiami) – The North Miami Police Department says it has provided Officer Jonathan Aledda with a notice of intent to terminate.

He will be placed on administrative leave without pay until a final decision is made.

On Monday, it took a Miami jury just a few hours to find Aledda guilty of a lesser charge of culpable negligence in the shooting of an unarmed caretaker.

The jury also returned a verdict of not guilty on count one and count two of attempted manslaughter, which were felony charges.

Aledda faces up to a year in prison for the misdemeanor.

He and his attorneys will be back in court for the sentencing phase of the trial.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s