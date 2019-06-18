Comments
MIAMI (CBSMiami) – The North Miami Police Department says it has provided Officer Jonathan Aledda with a notice of intent to terminate.
He will be placed on administrative leave without pay until a final decision is made.
On Monday, it took a Miami jury just a few hours to find Aledda guilty of a lesser charge of culpable negligence in the shooting of an unarmed caretaker.
The jury also returned a verdict of not guilty on count one and count two of attempted manslaughter, which were felony charges.
Aledda faces up to a year in prison for the misdemeanor.
He and his attorneys will be back in court for the sentencing phase of the trial.