



TALLAHASSEE (CBSMiami/NSF) – The Florida Senate begins a hearing Tuesday in Tallahassee regarding the future of suspended Broward County Sheriff Scott Israel.

Israel is fighting his ouster by Gov. Ron DeSantis, who alleged that “neglect of duty” and “incompetence” by Israel were connected to the February 2018 mass shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School that left 17 people dead and another 17 injured.

The Senate has the authority to reinstate or remove elected officials, and Senate Special Master Dudley Goodlette will begin Tuesday’s hearing on Israel’s appeal.

Goodlette, a former lawmaker, ultimately will make a recommendation to the Senate about whether Israel should be reinstated.

One of Israel’s attorneys, Benedict Kuehne, believes the arrest of Scot Peterson, the former resource officer at the school, could affect the case.

“We believe that there may be significant information in the FDLE files, that ultimately become the state attorney’s files, that are favorable to Sheriff Israel, particularly with regard to the allegations in this matter that he was incompetent and neglected his duties,” Kuehne said.

But Nicholas Primrose, an attorney for DeSantis, rejected the idea of a connection between Israel’s appeal and the Peterson criminal case.

“To suggest that somehow the outcome of what happens with Scot Peterson’s criminal trial has any impact on the Senate’s review of whether Scott Israel neglected his duty or was incompetent, I think … they’re two separate issues,” Primrose said.

Peterson, who retired as a deputy after the Marjory Stoneman Douglas shooting, was arrested on seven counts of neglect of a child, three counts of culpable negligence and one count of perjury. Among other things, Peterson is accused of refusing to investigate when he heard gunshots on campus and retreating while students and faculty members were shot and killed.

Kuehne said documents in the Peterson investigation could reveal information about issues such as training that the former deputy received on use-of-force and active-shooter scenarios. He said such information “seems to be inconsistent” with DeSantis’ allegations that Israel was incompetent or negligent in administering the sheriff’s office.

(©2019 CBS Local Media. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. The News Service of Florida contributed to this report.)