MIAMI (CBSMiami) – In interesting request has been made in Florida’s latest Stand Your Ground case.
Lawyers for Michael Drejka want the local sheriff to testify for the defense.
Drejka is the Clearwater man charged with killing Markeis McGlockton in a dispute over a parking spot.
According to the Tampa Bay Times, Drejka’s attorneys have filed a motion to call Pinellas County Sheriff Bob Gualtieri as an expert witness.
Gauliteri originally refused to charge Drejka, citing Florida’s Stand Your Ground law.
Prosecutors disagreed, eventually bringing charges against Drejka.
On July 19th of last year, the 48-year-old Drejka confronted McGlockton’s girlfriend after she parked in a convenience store’s handicapped spot.
McGlockton came out of the store and pushed Drejka to the ground.
Drejka pulled a gun and shot McGlockton as he appeared to back away.