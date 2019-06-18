



MIAMI (CBSMiami) – A Florida man went on a threatening, profanity laced rant during a post in Instagram after being fired from his job.

Much of Christopher Johnson’s message, which threatens taking serious violence against his former co-workers, is not suitable for a TV audience.

Johnson, 31, was fired from his job with a Broward county air conditioning company.

In the post he seeks revenge, threatening management and employees.

Johnson has a minor criminal record.

After seeing the video, some of those threatened contacted Broward Sheriff’s Office deputies.

Johnson’s arrest report reads, in part:

“Defendant Christopher Jack Johnson…did on June 3rd, 2019, unlawfully post written threats to kill, do bodily injury, or conduct and mass shooting or act of terrorism. The defendant, unlawfully posted on Instagram, and transmitted a threat by electronic record against the victim…and to conduct a mass shooting…”

Johnson was arrested on a warrant which had a ‘no bond’ hold, but the state prosecutor asked for a bond of $25,000.

A lawyer for Johnson argued for a much lower bail and the judge agreed, issuing a $15,000 bond.