MIAMI (CBSMiami) — A single case of the mumps has been reported at Florida International University.
Doctors at student health services at the West Miami-Dade campus confirm the diagnosis.
Mumps is a contagious disease caused by a virus that causes swelling on the sides of the face and jaw.
Symptoms appear more than 2 weeks after infection and include fever, headache, muscle aches, tiredness and loss of appetite.
The mumps vaccine is recommended for everyone 12 months or older.
All FIU students born after December 31, 1956, must present documented proof of having the measles, mumps and rubella or mmr vaccine.
Vaccines reduce the risk of getting the disease but do not prevent it.