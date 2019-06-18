Filed Under:FIU, Florida International University, Health Alert, Local TV, Miami, Miami News, Mumps

MIAMI (CBSMiami) — A single case of the mumps has been reported at Florida International University.

Doctors at student health services at the West Miami-Dade campus confirm the diagnosis.

Mumps is a contagious disease caused by a virus that causes swelling on the sides of the face and jaw.

Symptoms appear more than 2 weeks after infection and include fever, headache, muscle aches, tiredness and loss of appetite.

The mumps vaccine is recommended for everyone 12 months or older.

All FIU students born after December 31, 1956, must present documented proof of having the measles, mumps and rubella or mmr vaccine.

Vaccines reduce the risk of getting the disease but do not prevent it.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s