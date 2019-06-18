



FORT LAUDERDALE (CBSMiami)- Three people wanted in connection to a string of car burglaries in Lauderdale Isles have been arrested.

Fort Lauderdale police arrested 20-year-old Luigi Johnson and two juveniles on Saturday night in connection to the crimes.

Police said the first burglary happened on Thursday night and several more were reported on Friday.

Surveillance video from one of the targeted homes captured the suspects stealing from a vehicle that had its door unlocked. One of the suspects, who appears to be holding a weapon, can be seen opening the driver’s door and rustling through the car. A second suspect can be seen opening the front passenger door.

WATCH VIDEO FOOTAGE OF CAR BURGLARY (COURTESY OF FORT LAUDERDALE POLICE):

The third suspect seems to be serving as a look-out a few feet away from the burglarized car.

The criminals finish looking through the car and are seen running into a getaway car in front of the residence.

Officers were notified on June 15 about a license plate matching the suspects’ vehicle, which turned out to be stolen. Authorities said they tried to stop the car, but the suspects refused to stop and fled westbound from Southwest 31st Ave and Davie Boulevard.

With help from K-9 units and Broward Sheriff’s Office, police found the three bad guys shortly after and took them into custody.

Police are still investigating the burglaries and ask anyone with more information to contact Detective Cameron Burdick at (954)-828-4675.