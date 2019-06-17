



MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Have you ever watched the CBS’ hit show “The Amazing Race” and said to yourself ‘I could do that’.

Here’s your chance to find out.

Saturday, July 27, there will be an open casting call at BrandsMart USA, located at 4320 NW 167th Street in North Miami from 10:30 a.m. – 2:30 p.m.

CBS4 and Gulfstream Casino are sponsoring the open casting call for the highly-rated CBS reality series that pits two person teams – friends, couples or relatives — against one another as they race through exotic locations around the world.

* CBS4 photographers will be on hand to shoot audition video and submit application packages for each team that applies.

* Each candidate/team member must audition and team members must audition together.

* Each team of two should plan to speak for two minutes at the most. There is no minimum time amount for a submission.

*Photo ID is required upon arrival.

*In addition, each person must submit a completed and signed Video Release Form.

