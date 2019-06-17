MIAMI (CBSMiami) — President Trump’s re-election campaign officially starts Tuesday with a rally in Orlando, a fundraiser in Miami, and there is already a shakeup within his re-election campaign.

CNN has learned the Trump campaign fired several pollsters Sunday after leaked internal data revealed the President lagged behind 2020 Democratic frontrunner Joe Biden in several key battleground states, something Mr. Trump denied in an interview with ABC News.

Trump told ABC’s George Stephanopoulos, “It’s really suppression polling. It’s fake polling, but in that case it was just made up polling.” He added, “I mean, they give you phony numbers, they give you numbers, they said that they have access to numbers, which I don’t believe they have access to, they suppress, they want to suppress the minds of people so they don’t bother going out and voting.”

The Trump campaign also rejecting the polls’ accuracy, writing in a statement: “These leaked numbers are ancient…,” adding “Since then, we have seen huge swings in the president’s favor.”

A person familiar with the matter tells CNN the President is fuming.

Another source tells CNN Trump is now obsessed with the numbers, asking regularly for updates or newer polls.

This while he downplays how important the polls are to him.

He told ABC, “Ultimately, it doesn’t matter.” When Stephanopoulos asked him, “But, why does it bother you so much?” Mr. Trump replied “Because, it’s untrue. I like the truth. I’m actually a very honest guy. If I thought they were correct, I wouldn’t be complaining at all.”

On Saturday, the President tweeted, ”Despite the Greatest Presidential Harassment of all time by people that are very dishonest and want to destroy our Country, we are doing great in the Polls, even better than in 2016.”

He also tweeted about his own performance on the economy and warned, ”If anyone but me takes over in 2020, there will be a market crash the likes of which has not been seen before.”

The Trump campaign reportedly plans to sharpen its focus on Elizabeth Warren and worries her populist message could be a challenge. A Trump adviser tells CBS News some in the President’s camp believe the Massachusetts senator may be “the real deal.”

Tuesday’s event is planned for 8 p.m. at Amway Center in Orlando followed by a fund raiser at the Trump National Doral on Wednesday.

The 2020 presidential election is more than 500 days away.

