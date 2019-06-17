Comments
SUNRISE (CBSMiami) – A two-year-old pit bull is being cared for by the rescue group 100+ Abandoned Dogs of Everglades Florida after Sunrise police found him living in deplorable conditions.
Responding to a call about animal abuse, officers found the dog in an apartment in the Oasis at Springtree neighborhood living in a cage that was too small.
The apartment smelled of urine and feces. The dog was so thin, its bones were protruding.
The dog has been named “McCarthy” after one of the officers.
The woman who supposed to be the dog’s caretaker, Lisamarie Charles, has been charged with animal cruelty.