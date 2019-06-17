Filed Under:Animal Cruelty, Local TV, Miami News, Sunrise


SUNRISE (CBSMiami) – A two-year-old pit bull is being cared for by the rescue group 100+ Abandoned Dogs of Everglades Florida after Sunrise police found him living in deplorable conditions.

Responding to a call about animal abuse, officers found the dog in an apartment in the Oasis at Springtree neighborhood living in a cage that was too small.

A two-year-old pit bull was rescued from a Sunrise apartment. (Source: Sunrise Police)

The apartment smelled of urine and feces. The dog was so thin, its bones were protruding.

The dog has been named “McCarthy” after one of the officers.

Lisamarie Charles (Source: Broward Sheriff’s Office)

The woman who supposed to be the dog’s caretaker, Lisamarie Charles, has been charged with animal cruelty.

