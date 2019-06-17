  • CBS4 NewsOn Air

    On Air Schedule:

    12:30 PMThe Young and the Restless
    1:30 PMThe Bold and the Beautiful
    2:00 PMThe Talk
    3:00 PMDr. Phil
    4:00 PMJudge Judy
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Jonathan Aledda, Local TV, Miami News

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – North Miami police officer Jonathan Aledda is testifying on his own behalf at his retrial in the 2016 shooting of unarmed mental health therapist Charles Kinsey while he was taking care of a man with autism.

Jonathan Aledda previously rejected a plea deal that included one-year probation and giving up his law enforcement credential, but no jail time.

Aledda’s first trial in March ended in a hung jury and he currently faces two counts of attempted manslaughter and one count of culpable negligence after a previous jury acquitted him on another count of culpable negligence.

Aledda has always insisted he thought Arnaldo Rios Soto, the man with autism, was holding a gun when he fired at him in 2016. But the shots struck his caretaker Charles Kinsey in the leg. Rios was not holding a gun but a silver toy truck.

The shooting was caught on cellphone video, which shows Kinsey lying on the ground with his hands in the air.

At his first trial, Aledda testified he never heard another officer radio that the object was a toy and thought Rios was becoming aggressive. He insisted he thought Kinsey was Rios’ hostage.

Prosecutors argue Aledda should have known Rios was holding a toy, not a weapon.

He fired three shots and one bullet pierced Kinsey’s thigh. Rios was not hurt.

Aledda is the first police officer since 1989 to be prosecuted in Miami-Dade for an on-duty shooting.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s