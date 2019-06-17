MIAMI (CBSMiami) – North Miami police officer Jonathan Aledda is testifying on his own behalf at his retrial in the 2016 shooting of unarmed mental health therapist Charles Kinsey while he was taking care of a man with autism.

Jonathan Aledda previously rejected a plea deal that included one-year probation and giving up his law enforcement credential, but no jail time.

Aledda’s first trial in March ended in a hung jury and he currently faces two counts of attempted manslaughter and one count of culpable negligence after a previous jury acquitted him on another count of culpable negligence.

Aledda has always insisted he thought Arnaldo Rios Soto, the man with autism, was holding a gun when he fired at him in 2016. But the shots struck his caretaker Charles Kinsey in the leg. Rios was not holding a gun but a silver toy truck.

The shooting was caught on cellphone video, which shows Kinsey lying on the ground with his hands in the air.

At his first trial, Aledda testified he never heard another officer radio that the object was a toy and thought Rios was becoming aggressive. He insisted he thought Kinsey was Rios’ hostage.

Prosecutors argue Aledda should have known Rios was holding a toy, not a weapon.

He fired three shots and one bullet pierced Kinsey’s thigh. Rios was not hurt.

Aledda is the first police officer since 1989 to be prosecuted in Miami-Dade for an on-duty shooting.