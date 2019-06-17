



producers of the Miami, Fort Lauderdale and soon Palm Beachrecently wrapped up its second Home Show of 2019, at the Greater Fort Lauderdale Broward County Convention Center.

The Home Show is the perfect, one-stop shop destination to find everything needed for the home, both inside and out. Select from thousands of products and services such as: flooring; home automation and security; bathroom and kitchen remodeling products; hurricane shutters and impact windows; landscaping and artificial turf, patio furniture; hot tubs and pools; fine art and décor; appliances and BBQ grills; furniture; and much more.

Tens of thousands of show-goers had the opportunity to peruse new products and the latest trends, interact with experts and take advantage of special offers offered exclusively at show.

Not just for homeowners, the Home Show gives industry professionals an opportunity to establish new relationships.

“Our Home Show is an exhibitors’ largest source of new business and form of networking,” states Adam Kayce, Vice President and Show Director. “It has been exciting to see how they interact and establish new relationships with not only other exhibitors, but the many industry professionals who attend. Our exhibitors can engage with more potential clients in a single event than what most businesses see in an entire year. We are the single largest sourcing event for the home design and improvement industry in South Florida.”

There was over 150,000 square feet of exhibition space with hundreds of exhibitors including: All Wood Kitchens, Arkimodel, ASP Windows & Doors; Backyard Pro; Belamo Design; Blanco Flooring; Colorstone – Quartzforms; Cutler Bay Solo; Door Factory; Floor & Décor; Florida Aluminum Products; Florida Hot Tub & Sauna Center; Fortress Impact Windows & Doors; Ghost Mattress by Nature’s Sleep; GreenWise Construction & Roofing; GSM Builders; Hiddenbed Factory; Indigo Doors; J.B. Garage Doors; Kingdom Air Conditioning; Layze Systems; Marrinox Outdoors; Miami Carpet & Tile; National Brick Pavers; One Touch Technologies; Paradise Grilling Systems; Premium Digital Control & Automation; Puppy Robot USA; Prosolar; Rec Pool & Spa; Rock & Chair Unique Furniture Design; The Closets Company; Top Turf Miami; Unlimited Solar; VEGEPOD; Velum Design; Wellington Vacuum – Laundry Jet; Wright’s Impact Windows & Doors; Ygrene and Your Patio Store.

Other show highlights included: stunning room vignettes designed by Roberta Marcelino, Nicole White, Perla Lichi and Martha Antonini. TV’s Carson Kressley of “Get A Room with Carson and Thom” delighted a standing room only crowd at each of his talks. Interior Designers, Nicole White of Nicole White Designs and Alena Capra of Alena Capra Designs offered home renovation and interior design focused seminars. Family-friendly activities and gardening/environmental seminars were presented by Broward County Parks and Recreation. Broward County Property Appraiser, Marty Kiar spoke about property tax savings exemptions and celebrated author, Steve Gonzalez offered energy-saving tips, plus gave out free copies of his book: “Ready…Set…Build.” Your Money and Your Mortgage: Insights and Solutions was presented By: Carolina F. Benzadon, CPFA, Financial Advisor, Senior Portfolio Advisor, NMLS #1435379 and Roy Mandke, Wealth Management Lending Officer with Bank of America NMLS: 982922 from Merrill Lynch. And, foodies enjoyed a complimentary food and wine pairing class presented by Tara Abrams of Crazy Uncle Mike’s and Stefano Campanini of Wine by the Bay.

The Miami Home Design and Remodeling Show will take place Labor Day Weekend, August 30 – September 2nd at Mana Wynwood Convention Center.

Find information and buy tickets at www.homeshows.net and follow @FLHomeShows on social media. Purchase tickets online by Thursday, August 29 and SAVE $3.00.

$10.00 adults; $1.00 children 11 and under.

