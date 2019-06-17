Comments
TAMPA (CBSMiami) – A video of a man getting a special gift on Father’s Day to let him know he was going to be grandad is going viral.
Crystal Aponte tweeted out the video of her father being speechless after opening a package to discover a teddy bear with a special recorded message, informing him that Crystal was expecting and he was going to be a grandfather.
It was Aponte’s sister who gave him the bear as a creative way to share the big news. The family calls the Father’s Day announcement the best Father’s Day ever.