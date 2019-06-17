MIAMI (CBSMiami) – A Miami Gardens father is grieving the loss of his son who was fatally shot outside a check cashing store on Father’s Day.

Rhonda Dixson, the man’s aunt, said she’s heartbroken.

“It’s emotional. It hurts on Father’s Day and then your birthday. Father’s Day will never be the same anymore,” she said.

Dixson says the 34-year-old was going to celebrate a birthday soon.

“It really needs to stop. I don’t know the circumstances. I don’t know what happened,” she said.

Miami Gardens police believe the man had been involved in an argument at a gas station. Whoever was inside a Dodge Durando followed him over to the strip mall along NW 2nd Avenue and 199th Street where he was shot and killed near Fast Payday Loans store.

The Durango then took off.

Dixson said she learned about the shooting from her brother.

“I was in my bed and he just called me and said from him and said his son just got shot,” she said.

Dixson said her nephew left behind two children. The man’s father said his son was just released from a west Miami-Dade jail Saturday night. He’s not sure what led to the argument at the gas station.