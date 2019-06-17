Filed Under:BSO, Fentanyl, Local TV, Miami News

POMPANO BEACH (CBSMiami) – Broward Sheriff’s Office detectives uncovered a multi-million dollar stash of the dangerous drug fentanyl hidden in a rental vehicle in a hospital parking garage.

According to BSO, a rental vehicle was found unattended in an isolated part of the Broward Health North parking garage at 201 E. Sample in Pompano Beach.

When deputies were called around 3:00 a.m. Sunday to check it out, they found more than nine kilograms of fentanyl hidden in the SUV.

Nine kilos of fentanyl found hidden in rental SUV discovered at Broward Health North parking garage in Pompano Beach. (BSO)

The value of the dangerous drug is between $1 million to $2 million dollars.

The drugs were found inside a duffel bag under the floorboard in the trunk.

Detectives from the BSO Organized Crime Division and the Drug Enforcement Administration say the haul is part of an ongoing investigation into a drug trafficking organization operating out of South Florida.

The BSO Crime Lab is determining the potency of the stash.

Fentanyl is about one thousand times stronger than street-level heroine.  A conservative estimate puts the street value at $100 to $200 per gram.  Depending on the purity of the find, the value can be up to three times as much.

