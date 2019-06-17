POMPANO BEACH (CBSMiami) – Broward Sheriff’s Office detectives uncovered a multi-million dollar stash of the dangerous drug fentanyl hidden in a rental vehicle in a hospital parking garage.

According to BSO, a rental vehicle was found unattended in an isolated part of the Broward Health North parking garage at 201 E. Sample in Pompano Beach.

When deputies were called around 3:00 a.m. Sunday to check it out, they found more than nine kilograms of fentanyl hidden in the SUV.

The value of the dangerous drug is between $1 million to $2 million dollars.

The drugs were found inside a duffel bag under the floorboard in the trunk.

Detectives from the BSO Organized Crime Division and the Drug Enforcement Administration say the haul is part of an ongoing investigation into a drug trafficking organization operating out of South Florida.

The BSO Crime Lab is determining the potency of the stash.

Fentanyl is about one thousand times stronger than street-level heroine. A conservative estimate puts the street value at $100 to $200 per gram. Depending on the purity of the find, the value can be up to three times as much.