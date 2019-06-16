WILTON MANORS (CBSMiami) – The gay pride parade in Wilton Manors celebrated its 20th anniversary on Saturday with music, food and a whole lot of color.

In a city of a little more than 12,000 residents, more than 40,000 people were expected to attend.

The colorful chaos that is the Stonewall Parade commemorates the June 1969 riots that followed a police raid at the stonewall Inn, a gay night club in New York’s Greenwich Village.

The day’s event brought people looking to have a good time and be themselves.

“The rain coming down and my makeup running, I’m looking forward to that [happening] because if it’s not running, I’m not doing a good job,” said Christopher Ras.

He came out with some unique costume designs for he and his brother.

Their outfits, makeup and attitude made them pop.

They were few of thousands who came out to celebrate being themselves and supporting others.

Another parade goer said, “It’s good to come together just to show love and support to the people who feel like they don’t have it.”

The music, the chance to dance and have fun are among the many reasons parade goers feel the event has lasted so long.

“It’s really important to enjoy yourself, have a good time around beautiful people and it’s amazing to see people being themselves,” Richard Ras said.