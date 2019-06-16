  • CBS4 NewsOn Air

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Police are searching for answers after a man was found dead in Northwest Miami-Dade.

Another person was injured from an apparent gunshot wound.

Officers arrived to Northwest 37th Street and 20th Avenue early Saturday morning.

Paramedics pronounced one man dead on the scene while the other was rushed to Jackson Memorial Hospital.

The status of the second man is unknown.

Officers set up a perimeter around the area but weren’t able to find any suspects or additional victims.

