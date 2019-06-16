



PARKLAND (CBSMiami) – The South Florida community has come together in amazing ways since the devastating shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School last year.

The parents of several victims have been working tirelessly to try and stop this kind of heartbreak from happening anywhere else.

While a lot of that push for change goes into country’s policies, one mother is showing how a new skill could also help saving lives.

After losing her daughter Alyssa in last year’s shooting at Stoneman Douglas, Lori Alhadeff started Make Our Schools Safe.

On Saturday, Alhadeff hosted a Stop The Bleed training class for teachers and students.

It’s something she wishes someone would have known last Valentine’s Day, when 17 students and faculty members were killed.

Many students at Saturday’s event are very invested in the cause, starting programs at their respective schools.

Stop The Bleed is a nationwide awareness campaign that started with US Military techniques.

To find out where you can receive training, log on to http://www.bleedingcontrol.org.