MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Officers in Southwest Miami-Dade are investigating a shooting that took place during a pool party.

Police could be seen outside the home, located at 10741 SW 109 Place, at approximately 9:30 p.m. Saturday.

Witnesses say around 100 people were at the home when shots rang out, sending party-goers running.

According to police, their investigation revealed evidence that someone did in fact open fire, though no injuries were reported.

Authorities say they have no information on a possible subject but are continuing to investigate.

