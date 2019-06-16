Comments
MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Officers in Southwest Miami-Dade are investigating a shooting that took place during a pool party.
Police could be seen outside the home, located at 10741 SW 109 Place, at approximately 9:30 p.m. Saturday.
Witnesses say around 100 people were at the home when shots rang out, sending party-goers running.
According to police, their investigation revealed evidence that someone did in fact open fire, though no injuries were reported.
Authorities say they have no information on a possible subject but are continuing to investigate.